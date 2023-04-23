Two sentenced after cocaine worth over £200,000 was seized in a South Shields raid

Police carried out a warrant at an address on Dacre Street, in South Shields, in July 2022.

Officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), with the support of Northumbria Police, raided the property after they received intelligence that suggested it was connected to illegal drug activity.

Liam Storey, 33, and Samantha Haswell, 29, were arrested as officers seized five kilos of cocaine, with a street value of more than £200,000, and £125,135 in cash that was hidden in a wardrobe.

Liam Storey.

The pair were charged with possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply cocaine and possessing criminal property.

Both Storey and Haswell pleaded guilty to the charges and they were sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, April 17.

Samantha Haswell.

Storey, of Alfred Street in Walker, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison for money laundering and possessing a controlled drug with intent to supply cocaine.

Haswell, of Ebchester Street in South Shields, was sentenced to ten months imprisonment, suspended for two years, along with 200 hours unpaid work, for money laundering.

Police seized cocaine worth more than £200,000.

NEROCU Detective Chief Inspector Daryll Tomlinson, commented: “This has been a significant seizure of illicit drugs and cash and thanks to months of hard work of officers, those responsible are now facing the consequences of their actions.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Northumbria Police officers and this operation further demonstrates our continued dedication to tackle illegal drug supply and organised crime in the region.

Officers discovered more than £125,000 in cash.

“We will continue working with partners and our local police forces here in the North East to act on intelligence received, taking a proactive approach to keep people safe and fight organised crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel.

“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs, as well as ensuring those affected by drug addiction receive the support they need.”