Tyneside dealer sentenced to five years after being found with drugs and weapons

Parker was arrested three times last year.

A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply drugs, possession of a firearm and careless driving.

Jordan Parker, 22, had previously been arrested several times in connection with drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2022, officers seized 80 wraps of crack and cocaine worth £1,500 from Parker’s home as well as an extendable baton and knuckle duster.

He was arrested and later released under investigation but soon found himself detained again after he crashed into a wall in Winlaton.

Police recovered a machete, £1,975 in cash and drugs from his car.

Parker was once again released under investigation so detectives could pull together a water-tight case for the prosecution service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, Northumbria Police carried out a warrant at his address on Denton View in Gateshead- the search led officers to a load of cash, cannabis, a BB gun and machete.

This time around, Parker was charged with a total of 14 offences including possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the offer to supply both substances, possession of criminal property, as well as possession of prohibited weapons.

He was remanded in custody before being sentenced to five years in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on the 8th March.

Detective Sergeant Fran Joyce, of Northumbria Police, said: “In order to protect those most at risk from the effects drug supply has in our community, it’s vital we continue our work in disrupting the supply chain and pursuing offenders who think they are above the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jordan Parker was brazen in breaking the law. Not only was he aware he was under investigation for drug supply in May – but he was caught two months later with illegal substances in his car after driving it dangerously and crashing into a wall.

“Thankfully, members of the public saw what happened and kept him at the scene while he tried to run off and we are grateful for those efforts.

“It’s clear from their reaction that our communities are sick and tired of shameless criminals like Parker thinking they can do what they what they want without repercussions.

“When our final warrants were executed and further weapons and drugs recovered, we were able to present a thorough file to our partners in the criminal justice system, who enabled us to charge Parker with a range of offences and the efforts of all involved have helped put him behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad