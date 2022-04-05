Watch as South Shields Amazon driver led same police officer on two high-speed chases just months apart

Corey Gray first drew the cop's attention to his driving outside a McDonalds in South Shields one night in November last year before he sped away.

After being arrested and released on bail, the 23-year-old was back on the roads in February where he led the same officer on another pursuit.

Prosecutor Steven Reid told Newcastle Crown Court: "On the first occasion, he was driving a Peugeot van in which he carries out his work with Amazon as a delivery driver.

Corey Gray.

"Police were alerted to suspicions of a drunken driver at a McDonalds in South Shields.

"A sergeant went there to investigate and he arrived quickly."

Gray then drove away and reached speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone before hitting up to 90mph on the A19, but later damaged a tyre after hitting a kerb.

The court heard that after his arrest, he told officers it was a "mad moment" and he came to a stop when he realised he wasn't getting away.

Mr Reid added: "The second occasion was in breach of bail and whilst he was disqualified, on the 24th of February.

"The sergeant again, in a marked police vehicle, saw the defendant travelling at speed on Stanhope Road.

"He drove off attempting to conceal his face.

"The sergeant once more gave chase, it was up to 60mph in a 30mph speed limit and at one point the defendant lost control."

Gray also ran a red light at 60mph before coming to a sudden stop and telling the officer "I'm sorry, I'm banned", after a brief chase on foot.

The court also heard that the officer found a number of cans of lager inside the car and the defendant refused to give a breath test.

Gray, of Canterbury Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen.

Jessica Slaughter, mitigating, said that the dad-of-two had received bad news from his father about his terminally ill grandmother before the first incident, whilst it was his aunty's funeral on the day of the second chase.

Ms Slaughter added: "He is a young man. He has had no previous with the police before this driving in November.

"He also had an impeccable work record before this. His mental health is particularly fragile."

Judge Stephen Earl acknowledged while the offending was serious, he could suspend the sentence.

Gray was handed 12-months behind bars suspended for two years alongside a three-year driving disqualification.

The judge told him: "You get once chance at this because this was offending that was highly risky.

"But there were issues that led you to this offending that I'm giving you the opportunity to address."