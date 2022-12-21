Woman barred from South Shields pub left with fractured hand and pelvis after being pushed over by doorman

Ian Brownbridge, 55, was told by the woman that she wanted to speak to his boss at Hogarths pub, off Mile End Road.

But after her attempts to gain entry – and a verbal exchange - Brownbridge, of Wenlock Road, South Shields, pushed her over.

His actions at 8pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021, saw her taken to hospital by police, with medics confirming the double break, borough magistrates heard.

Hogarths.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “The victim states that she was outside Hogarths and approached staff to inquire if she was barred from the premises.

“She said she didn’t know why she was barred and asked to speak to the manager. The defendant said ‘no’ and swore at her.

“He pushed her with both hands on her breastbone which caused her to fall back onto the floor.

“She says she felt intense pain to a wrist and her pelvis. Members of the public tried to help her up. She was taken to hospital.

“The pub manager said that the complainant had already been told that she was banned from the premises for being argumentative.

“He said the complainant had attempted to get past staff and had repeatedly been asked by Mr Brownbridge to leave.

“The manager said she got really close in his personal space and had her hands raised but the defendant had pushed her with two hands.

“The complainant said she ‘just wanted to speak to the organ grinder and not the monkey’, and he had pushed her.”

Brownbridge, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sandra Fife, defending, said her client accepted he could have handled the situation better and was remorseful – but denied swearing.

She added: “He accepts he used excessive force, She wasn’t swinging a punch. She has fallen awkwardly.

“This is not a man with a history of violence. He’s worked in security all his life and has an unblemished character.”

Magistrates ordered Brownbridge to pay his victim £300 compensation and handed him a six-month conditional discharge.