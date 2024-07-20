DNA evidence nabs South Shields moped thief who made social media threats to victim

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A South Tyneside offender who pinched a moped as part of a gang was caught after specs of his blood were found at the scene, a court heard.

Lewis McMahon, 24, cut himself while removing the lock and chain from a bike secured in a communal area at an address in South Shields.

McMahon, of New Green Street, Laygate, was instructed to act by more sophisticated criminals on Saturday, February 26, 2022, his defence solicitor said.

He pushed the machine away and abandoned it to them – and it was found missing the next morning by its owner.

But the victim spotted blood traces on the broken chain and police positively matched DNA to McMahon.

The loss of the moped caused the man to lose his job due to travelling issues to Tynemouth, reduce contact with his child and incur financial distress.

A year later, he received a Facebook Messenger notification from McMahon in which he was threatened with being beaten.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told borough magistrates: “The moped was secured with a chain and lock, against a metal fence, and it had a protective cover. The owner was the only person with access.

“He discovered the moped missing, the chain had been cut and the cover was on the ground, but he noticed specs of blood.

“The police analysed the blood, and it was found to be that of Mr McMahon. The blood test was a match, and he was arrested.

“During interview, he admitted being part of the theft with others who he wouldn’t name.

“He said he was the one who had nicked the bike and cut the chains.

“He said he had dumped the bike up the street and didn’t know what had happened to it.”

Of the communications matter, Mrs Beck said: “On February 23 last year the victim saw Mr McMahon in a shop.

“He believes he heard him on a phone calling him a grass. He walked away.

“He also found a message on Facebook Messenger which he found insulting and of a threat.

“Mr McMahon says he would pay to have someone visit his flat and give him a kicking.

“The victim says this was because he had given a statement to police and a means of getting him to withdraw his statement.”

McMahon, a dad, who has one previous conviction, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and making a malicious communication.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said McMahon was lightly convicted, came from a troubled background and had not offended since.

She added: “The defendant says his role was limited. He accepts that he cut the chain on the bike but that others took it.

“He was in with the wrong crowd at the time. He has disassociated himself from these people.

“He’s a young man who had a difficult childhood. There’s been no further offending.”

Magistrates adjourned for an all-options report and granted McMahon unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 20.