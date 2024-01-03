Dogs Trust: 13 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Dogs Trust currently has so many gorgeous pups up for adoption across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a forever home in 2024.
1. Pslam (Lurcher Cross, nine weeks)
Psalm and his siblings (2 female and 4 male) are gorgeous 9 week old lurcher puppies who are now on the search for their forever homes. These puppies are playful bundles of fun, who will need adopters who are at home most of the day to help settle them into their new homes. Adopters should be prepared that like any puppy, Psalm and his siblings will need lots of training, including housetraining, and should be willing to attend our fabulous Dog School classes to give them the best start possible. Psalm and his siblings could share their home with another sociable dog, provided that the existing dog is tolerant of bouncy, energetic puppies. These puppies could also live with children over the age of 5 years who have a sensible approach to dogs. Adopters should also have a secure garden space which is suitably enclosed to aid housetraining and provide room for exercise. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Gus (Chihuahua, one-two years)
Gus is on the lookout for a quieter home environment with familiar faces so not too many visitors. He can be easily worried with lots going on so would be bested suited to a home with no young children. Teenagers who have the understanding of when to give him some space should be fine. Gus is lacking in doggy social skills and can react towards them. Walks will need to be kept on the lead and in more peaceful surroundings so he can enjoy his stroll with few disturbances. He will prefer to be only pampered pooch in the home. A home with a garden would be ideal for him to mooch around and enjoy some playtimes. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Ace (Crossbreed, two-five years)
Beautiful Ace is a lovely young lad who is looking for a patient family who will give him the time and patience he needs to settle in to his home. He would love to have someone around for him to keep him company while he adjusts to home life and slowly over time increase any time spent alone. Ace enjoys meeting other dogs and will happily share his home with another. He can be playful with other pooches so one that would enjoy having play time with him would be ideal. Ace can be worried when meeting people initially and a little woofy so will be best suited to living with secondary school aged children (14+) who will give him time and patience to settle in. Adopters will need to visit Ace a few times before he heads off home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Daisy (Lurcher Cross, one years)
Lovely young Daisy is looking for a home with her best friend Flynn. They are a lovely pair who enjoy being around people and having company so will need to have any time spent alone gradually built up once they have settled into their forever home. Daisy and Flynn can live with primary school aged children (8+) who will be up for having some fun play time with them both. And Flynn will love nothing more than having someone to chill out with after having some toy play time. They both enjoy the company of other dogs so can live with another if need be. But will just as happily have friends to meet out on walks. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington