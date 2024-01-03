Dogs Trust: 13 amazing dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Pslam (Lurcher Cross, nine weeks)

Psalm and his siblings (2 female and 4 male) are gorgeous 9 week old lurcher puppies who are now on the search for their forever homes. These puppies are playful bundles of fun, who will need adopters who are at home most of the day to help settle them into their new homes. Adopters should be prepared that like any puppy, Psalm and his siblings will need lots of training, including housetraining, and should be willing to attend our fabulous Dog School classes to give them the best start possible. Psalm and his siblings could share their home with another sociable dog, provided that the existing dog is tolerant of bouncy, energetic puppies. These puppies could also live with children over the age of 5 years who have a sensible approach to dogs. Adopters should also have a secure garden space which is suitably enclosed to aid housetraining and provide room for exercise. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria