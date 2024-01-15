4 . Mouse (American Bulldog Cross, one-two years)

Mouse is such a fun, bubbly girl once she has come out of her shell and built a bond with you. She would like to live in a quiet area that won’t have too many dogs walking past the house. Mouse will need to be the only pooch in the home and will prefer to be walked in quiet areas. She can live with secondary school aged children (14+) who will give Mouse the space she needs at times. Mouse will need to have someone around to help her settle in and slowly build her time up spent alone after she has had time to adjust to her new environment. Adopters will be asked to visit Mouse a couple of times before going into her forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington