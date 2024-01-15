There are so many puppies in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a forever home this January.
1. Chicago (Lurcher Cross, 12 weeks)
Chicago is still looking for his forever home. He is 12 weeks old and loves meeting new people and dogs. Chicago has been in foster with both dogs and cats and has been an absolute gentleman. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. George (Parson Russell Terrier, 13 years)
George is an adorable 13 year old Jack Russell Terrier. he is looking for a calm home where he can sleep the day away. He could live with older children who will happily let him have his quiet time. He could also live with another calm dog. George isn't a big walker so he would like an enclosed private garden that he can potter around in. He will need a house training refresher when he goes into his new home. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Sandy (Border Collie Cross, 12 weeks)
Sandy, Sadie and Sam are our beautiful 12 week old Staffie x Collie pups. This small litter consists of two females and one male. These pups still have a lot to learn but have made great progress socially - loving play time and cuddles. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
4. Mouse (American Bulldog Cross, one-two years)
Mouse is such a fun, bubbly girl once she has come out of her shell and built a bond with you. She would like to live in a quiet area that won’t have too many dogs walking past the house. Mouse will need to be the only pooch in the home and will prefer to be walked in quiet areas. She can live with secondary school aged children (14+) who will give Mouse the space she needs at times. Mouse will need to have someone around to help her settle in and slowly build her time up spent alone after she has had time to adjust to her new environment. Adopters will be asked to visit Mouse a couple of times before going into her forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington