2 . Tucker (Cocker Spaniel Cross, two-five years)

Tucker is an amazing lad who has a real passion for food! He loves to enjoy a tasty chew in his own space. Another love of Tucker's is toys and we often find him carrying them around. He'd love to have his own toy box so he can do swapsies and continue the fun with his family. He would love to have a garden to run around in as he will need to be kept on lead when out on his walks and this would also be a good area to do some fun search and scent games with him too. If you are looking for a dog to do some training and go on adventures with, then Tucker might be your guy! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington