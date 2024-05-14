Here are just 13 of the dogs searching for a forever home this May.
1. Bailey (Crossbreed, four months)
Bailey is a four month old hound cross. He is a wonderful young pup who hasn't seen much of the world and can be nervous and shy with new people and new situations. Once he knows you, Bailey is a friend for life! He can live with children 8 years and above, and would love access to his own garden where he can run around and play. Bailey would love someone who is around most of the day to help him settle in, and patient and understanding owners who are willing to help him build up his confidence. Photo: Dogs Trust Edinburgh
2. Tucker (Cocker Spaniel Cross, two-five years)
Tucker is an amazing lad who has a real passion for food! He loves to enjoy a tasty chew in his own space. Another love of Tucker's is toys and we often find him carrying them around. He'd love to have his own toy box so he can do swapsies and continue the fun with his family. He would love to have a garden to run around in as he will need to be kept on lead when out on his walks and this would also be a good area to do some fun search and scent games with him too. If you are looking for a dog to do some training and go on adventures with, then Tucker might be your guy! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Maxx (Chihuahua, 10 years)
Maxx is the cutest of company and excels at being his person’s shadow. He can be a little shy initially but soon comes around & despite being 10 years young, he still loves a good walk or two and a play with a squeaky toy. Maxx would do well in a quieter, calm home but could potentially live with older, sensible children. He would prefer to be the only dog in the home – he likes to stand and watch them on walks but prefers them at distance. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Georgia (Belgian Shepherd, one-two years)
Georgia is a friendly girl and can live with secondary school aged kids. She has her excitable moments so they will need to be comfortable with her playful character. Georgia would like her family to continue basic training with her including housetraining. She’ll need her family around most of the day to help her get settled into home life. Georgia is dog social and may live with another existing dog pending a successful introduction. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington