Dogs Trust: 16 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

There are so many gorgeous dogs in search of their forever home this week across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 16 of the dogs searching for a loving family and forever home this week.
1. Abrax (Pharaoh Hound, six months)
Abrax has had a sheltered start to life so can find the big wide world a bit overwhelming. He’ll benefit from patient owners who will take things at a steady pace with him. He has gained confidence in the short time with us, and this is really helped when he’s in the company of other dogs. We would love for him to have a doggy pal in the home to help him settle into home life. Abrax has other brothers and sisters at the centre who do not have to live with another dog (though it would be nice). Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
2. Sally (Border Collie Cross, six months)
Sally is our gorgeous Collie cross, who is 6 months old. She is your typical Collie - intelligent, fast learning and active. A household that has experience with the breed would be best suited for Sally. Sally is a very confident little girl and will say hello to everybody she passes. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
3. Bella (Labrador Cross, one-two years)
Bella and Ollie are looking for a home together. They may share the home with another doggy friend but will be just as happy enjoying the home comforts to themselves. Adopters will be required to visit the centre until there is sufficient bond between Bella and Ollie due to Bella needing time to come out of her shell. Ollie is more outgoing out of the pair whereas Bella could do with a confidence boost with general handling. The home environment should be a calm place with not too many visitors. The pair would be best to live with slightly older children, 14yrs+. Once they have had time to find their paws in their new pad, they should be ok settling for time on their own if needed. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Ollie (Crossbreed, one-two years)
Bella and Ollie do enjoy the company of their known people. Bella can come across as a little reserved at first, but Ollie helps with this. They enjoy their treats and games which will be a great way to build up a relationship with each. The pair have settled well in a home before and are housetrained. This loveable pair are going to make fabulous additions to the family. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington