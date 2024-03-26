Dogs Trust: 16 gorgeous dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

3 . Bella (Labrador Cross, one-two years)

Bella and Ollie are looking for a home together. They may share the home with another doggy friend but will be just as happy enjoying the home comforts to themselves. Adopters will be required to visit the centre until there is sufficient bond between Bella and Ollie due to Bella needing time to come out of her shell. Ollie is more outgoing out of the pair whereas Bella could do with a confidence boost with general handling. The home environment should be a calm place with not too many visitors. The pair would be best to live with slightly older children, 14yrs+. Once they have had time to find their paws in their new pad, they should be ok settling for time on their own if needed. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington