4 . Panda (Lurcher, one-two years)

Panda needs a confidence boost, in time her sweet personality will shine through. A quieter environment with not too many visitors in/out the home will aid this. Food is most certainly the way to this lovely ladies heart, and this is one area she isn't shy about; peeking on the counter tops to see what is up for grabs! We have found using yummy treats in easy games/activities is helping to build a bond with her foster carers and will be useful in her new home to make friends with her new family! Panda is fully housetrained and travels ok in the car though this isn't her most favourite thing to do and she can be a little restless. If you feel like you can provide Panda with a safe, calm and positive environment where she can bloom to her full potential get her added to your favourites now! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington