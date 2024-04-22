Dogs Trust currently has so many gorgeous pups up for adoption across the North and North East.
Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 17 of the dogs searching for a forever home this Spring.
1. Riley (Lurcher, five months)
We do believe Riley is going to be a rather large Lurcher, given his paw size! Riley is a playful puppy, who will require lots of stimulation to keep his young mind busy. He would love a secure garden to play and relax in, this would also be beneficial for his continued toilet training. Riley knows some basic commands and has recently started recall training in a secure field. Riley has proved to be a couch potato within the home and will settle down for affection and lounge about on the furniture in weird sighthound positions. Riley could live with confident children, who are used to larger breed dogs. Riley can also live with another playful dog. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
2. Chewy (Labrador, over eight years)
Chewy is on the hunt for his 'pawfect' retirement pad, where he can find a cosy place for a spot of sun bathing; one of his favourite activities. Playing with his toys and going out for potters with his foster carers are just a few of his other activities that he enjoys doing. Chewy is an older boy who does have some arthritis that is managed with medication which he will need lifelong. Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Charlie (Border Collie cross, one-two years)
This whirlwind of a guy is Charlie. He’s in his element when keeping his mind busy. Mental enrichment and games are going to be a great outlet for his enjoy and it such a fun way to increase the bond between him and his family. He can’t wait to go on adventures and explore different sights and smells. With an active family who are up for doing fun training activities, Charlie will thrive! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Panda (Lurcher, one-two years)
Panda needs a confidence boost, in time her sweet personality will shine through. A quieter environment with not too many visitors in/out the home will aid this. Food is most certainly the way to this lovely ladies heart, and this is one area she isn't shy about; peeking on the counter tops to see what is up for grabs! We have found using yummy treats in easy games/activities is helping to build a bond with her foster carers and will be useful in her new home to make friends with her new family! Panda is fully housetrained and travels ok in the car though this isn't her most favourite thing to do and she can be a little restless. If you feel like you can provide Panda with a safe, calm and positive environment where she can bloom to her full potential get her added to your favourites now! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington