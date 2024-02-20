Dogs Trust: 19 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

Darlington, Cumbria and Leeds rehoming centres are hoping to find lovely homes for their dogs in order to give them the best possible lives.
Here are just 19 of the dogs searching for a forever home.
1. Cinnamon (Saluki, six years)
Cinnamon is a 6 year old sighthound who we believe could be a saluki whippet mix. Although this gorgeous girl was found in very poor condition she absolutely adores people and will stop to introduce herself to everyone. She loves to get cosy on the sofa and has definitely taken well to home comforts since being in foster. Cinnamon becomes very attached most likely as she has finally found comfort and love, due to this she struggles being left alone in the home. This will take time and dedication to slowly build up once she is fully settled. Cinnamon walks lovely on lead, sometimes excitable to see other dogs whilst on lead and will bark and jump up. Please do not let this put you off, she has doggy pals of different shapes and sizes. Once she has met them she enjoys the company of socialising. Cinnamon is very foody and has already gained 5kg since settling into foster, she is currently on 3 meals a day until she reaches her target weight. She enjoys going for walks but is at her happiest when she has her foster mum close by for comfort, she will be a wonderful addition to a home is awaiting a new best friend. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria
Mia is an amazing girl who is super clever. She enjoys showing of her few tricks for a tasty treat and would love to keep on learning with her forever family! Mia is good in the car and is up for a trip out to explore new walking routes. This affectionate lass is going to make an amazing addition to the family! Photo: Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Zena (Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross, one year)
Zena is a fabulous dog who’s got a lot of potential, but she needs her adopters to put in a bit of training work initially. She is very strong on lead so certainly not for the feint-hearted, but in confident and capable hands she is very manageable. After a few meets you’ll find her lots of fun, and super cuddly with her friends! She has been working on her dog socialisation and will need to continue this slowly once she’s settled into her new home. If you love big, beefy affectionate dogs then you could be a great match for Zena. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
Buddy is a fantastic choice for owners interested in fun training activities. He loves to learn and has been excelling at all his basic training, as well as our agility equipment and other games. He is great at using his nose and really enjoys scentwork. He will want lots of company when he first arrives home but prefers participating in activities over being a lap dog. As he is such a smart boy with a sensitive nature, he thrives off of a predictable routine. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds