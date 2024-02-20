Dogs Trust: 19 lovely dogs and puppies looking for a forever home in the North East

1 . Cinnamon (Saluki, six years)

Cinnamon is a 6 year old sighthound who we believe could be a saluki whippet mix. Although this gorgeous girl was found in very poor condition she absolutely adores people and will stop to introduce herself to everyone. She loves to get cosy on the sofa and has definitely taken well to home comforts since being in foster. Cinnamon becomes very attached most likely as she has finally found comfort and love, due to this she struggles being left alone in the home. This will take time and dedication to slowly build up once she is fully settled. Cinnamon walks lovely on lead, sometimes excitable to see other dogs whilst on lead and will bark and jump up. Please do not let this put you off, she has doggy pals of different shapes and sizes. Once she has met them she enjoys the company of socialising. Cinnamon is very foody and has already gained 5kg since settling into foster, she is currently on 3 meals a day until she reaches her target weight. She enjoys going for walks but is at her happiest when she has her foster mum close by for comfort, she will be a wonderful addition to a home is awaiting a new best friend. Photo: Dogs Trust Cumbria