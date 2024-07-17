'Drunk' Lake Inn landlord banned from own pub after attacking his wife

The Lake Inn on Lake Avenue in South Shields has a 4.7 rating from 23 Google reviews.

A South Tyneside pub boss was banned from his own boozer by police after attacking his wife in the early hours while drunk, a court heard.

Michael Small, 44, hit the bottle and then his partner at the Lake Inn in Lake Avenue, South Shields, after falling off the wagon after 13 weeks of sobriety.

He was barred from the pub come family home after the 2.45am offence on Sunday, March 17, but was later allowed to return as part of his bail.

Small pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating, his third drink-related offence, prosecutor Paige Sparks said.

The publican downed eight pints at the bar in reaction to a personal setback and was then bought spirits by customers, borough magistrates were told.

They have ordered him to stay alcohol-free for the next 38 days as part of his punishment – and he risks being hauled back before them if he fails.

Ms Sparks said: “The victim is the partner of the defendant. She does not support the prosecution and hasn’t from the outset.

“Officers attended the Lake Inn following a report of an assault inside the public house.

“He was alleged to have punched during a verbal argument, causing reddening to an eye.

“He made full and frank admissions there and again in interview. He has two previous convictions, they are all alcohol related.

“This was a domestic matter, and children were present, and the defendant was under the influence.”

The Probation Service told the hearing Small had turned to drink after learning he was not getting a licence back relating to an unspecified matter.

It confirmed the level of booze he had consumed and stated he had slapped, not punched his spouse.

Defending himself, Small described his behaviour as “inexcusable”, adding: “It’s been an absolute nightmare. It’s my own fault.”

He told magistrates his children were on the premises but not in the vicinity of his attack.

In a letter of mitigation, he wrote he wished he could turn back time and not start drinking after being booze-free.

Small confirmed he had initially been barred from living or working at the pub by police.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 27 rehabilitation days.

He must wear a tag which monitors his alcohol consumption until Friday, August 23, and pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.