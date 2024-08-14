Drunken South Shields man commits double Ocean Road police assault

The matter will now be dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court. | NationalWorld

A sozzled South Tyneside offender nipped and kicked police officers after they woke from a drunken stupor on a busy thoroughfare.

Lewis Donnelly, 23, first fled from the scene in Ocean Road, South Shields, when they roused him from his slumber on Friday, August 9.

But after being caught and handcuffed and moved towards a police van, Donnelly, of Station Road, South Shields, committed two assaults.

Prosecutor Paige Sparks told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He nipped one officer and kicked the other after they had attended him.

“He was described as being inebriated.”

From the dock, Donnelly pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of an emergency worker by beating.

Jason Smith, defending, said Donnelly’s drunken escapade followed the death of his father and another personal setback.

Mr Smith added: “He says that he was unconscious and that the officers tried to wake him. He ran away and was caught.

“He nipped one officer through his handcuffs and kicked the other while being put into a van. He apologises profusely to the officers.”

The court heard Donnelly is set to be sentenced at Durham Crown Court on other matters.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him into custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, September 10.

She told him the Newcastle court would link with Durham and all sentencing matters would be dealt with together.

The judge said: “You will be given credit for these guilty pleas.”