Samurai sword and crossbow seized from South Tyneside restaurant in drugs bust

Sammy Mohabath was seen at Newcastle Crown Court. | Northumbria Police

A dealer who kept illegal drugs and weapons at his family's restaurant has been jailed for seven years.

Police found a machete, drugs and money when they searched Sammy Mohabath's home and car in July last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when officers raided the eatery they found a "significant amount of drugs", a samurai sword and a crossbow.

Prosecutor Kelly Clarke told the court the total amount of money seized was £85,813 and the drugs were worth up to £55,000 on the streets.

Mohabath, 35, of Dean Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and MDMA

Miss Clarke told the court Mohabath's mobile phone contained "evidence of dealing and organising the dealing" of drugs, including in areas such as London and Hull.

Messages revealed Mohabath had advised others to remain abroad in case the police were looking for them.

A "debtors" list, showing around £9,000 owed, was also recovered during the searches, which were carried out as part of a joint operation between Lancashire and Northumbria Police forces.

Mr Recorder Jamie Hill KC sentenced Mohabath to seven years behind bars and told him: "The harm generated by dealing of class A drugs is well known. It ruins lives."

The court heard Mohabath has never been in trouble before and recorder Hill said it was not Mohabath's sole operation but he had an interest in it and would have expected financial reward from "directing people to addresses and organising dealing".

Christopher Knox, defending, said Mohabath has children, positive character references and "was operating a restaurant" with is family at the time.

Mohabath now faces a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.