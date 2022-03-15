Emergency services carry out beach and clifftop search after reports of injured person
Emergency services including teams from Sunderland and South Tyneside carried out a search of clifftops after reports of an injured person.
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were called out by Humber Coastguard to Marsden shortly after 9pm last night, Monday, March 14.
A comprehensive search of the cliff tops and beach areas was completed – but without finding anything.
A SSVLB statement said: “With nothing found and Police and the HART teams standing down, we informed Humber who were happy to stand us down.”
The incident came after the brigade had been involved in a tragic incident earlier in the day.
The team was called out alongside Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat to a report of a person falling into the river near Hebburn.
A woman was recovered from the water at the Riverside Park and taken to hospital but later confirmed as deceased.