How to get an allotment: South Tyneside locations and application information for those looking in 2023

Starting on Monday, August 7, National Allotments Week is an event set up by the National Allotment Society to celebrate those who grow their own fruit and vegetables as well as the benefits the sites can bring.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the national week with the National Allotment Society claiming “interest in growing your own fruit and vegetables has never been stronger since the World War II Grow for Victory campaign” last year.

Where can I get an allotment across South Tyneside? (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

How can I get an allotment in South Tyneside?

Anyone wanting a plot across South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow and beyond needs to be 18 years old or over and cannot already be in control of a plot unless the waiting list is empty.

There are a series of stages which need to happen before a resident can get an allotment. First they must choose which of the 28 allotment sites across the region they will want to apply for before using the online application form to add their name to the waiting list.

South Tyneside Council is claiming there is a four to eight year waiting list, depending on the allotment site.

Every January anyone on the waiting list must renew their application to ensure their name remains on the list.