So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at South Tyneside Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.

It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households across South Tyneside.

We take a look at South Tyneside Council's advice on what you can and can't put in your recycling bin.

What can I put in my blue bin?

Aerosols

Cardboard packaging: Cereal boxes, egg boxes, kitchen and toilet roll tubes, ready meal sleeves etc

Cartons: Juice and milk cartons

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drink cans

Food tins

Greetings cards without glue, glitter, metallics or 3D pictures

Glass bottles and jars: Beer, perfume and wine bottles, pasta sauce jars etc

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paper: Envelopes, newspapers, printer paper etc

Plastic bottles and pots: Juice, shampoo and water bottles, butter, soup and yoghurt pots etc

Shredded paper: Must be wrapped in other paper or placed in a paper bag, not loose

What can’t I put in my blue bin?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batteries

Flares

Garden waste

Plastic bags

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polystyrene