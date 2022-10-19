Recycle Week 2022: Recycling or rubbish? The items you can and can't put in your blue bin in South Tyneside
We all have a part to play in protecting our community and environment through recycling our household waste where possible.
So for this year’s Recycle Week initiative (October 17 to October 23) we have taken a closer look at South Tyneside Council’s guidance for what can – and can’t – be disposed of in your blue recycling bin.
The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of how recycling makes a difference, with this year’s Recycle Week challenging myths about the practice and working to improve knowledge.
It’s hoped people will be encouraged to recycle the right thing more often, so let’s go through the council’s guidance for households across South Tyneside.
What can I put in my blue bin?
Aerosols
Cardboard packaging: Cereal boxes, egg boxes, kitchen and toilet roll tubes, ready meal sleeves etc
Cartons: Juice and milk cartons
Drink cans
Food tins
Greetings cards without glue, glitter, metallics or 3D pictures
Glass bottles and jars: Beer, perfume and wine bottles, pasta sauce jars etc
Paper: Envelopes, newspapers, printer paper etc
Plastic bottles and pots: Juice, shampoo and water bottles, butter, soup and yoghurt pots etc
Shredded paper: Must be wrapped in other paper or placed in a paper bag, not loose
What can’t I put in my blue bin?
Batteries
Flares
Garden waste
Plastic bags
Polystyrene
For more information on Waste and Recycling in South Tyneside, visit the council’s website here.