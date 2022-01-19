Tyne Tunnel bosses say CO2 emissions slashed by 90% under new cashless system, amid controversy over fines

Carbon emissions dropped by 90% around the tunnels as a result of vehicles no longer needing to stop and start at payment booths, which would usually cause higher levels of emissions.

TT2, which operates the river crossing on behalf of Transport North East (TNE), says it is on track to reduce carbon emissions by 50,000 tonnes in the first year of open- road-tolling.

L-R Cllr Martin Gannon and CE at TT2, Philip Smith at Tyne Tunnels

Fines totalling £507,000 were issued in the month of November 2021, making ‘Unpaid Toll Charge Notices’ (UTCNs) worth 20% of the £2.8million of the tunnels’ revenue over the month

Chief Executive at TT2, Philip Smith said: “The investment in a more modern operation has provided quicker, smoother journeys for customers and now it has been shown to have significant environmental benefits to boot.

“The reduction in emissions will inevitably have a positive effect on air quality for those who live and work near the tunnels and will continue to reduce further when the roadworks to remove the old plazas are complete.”

TT2 was certified as carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust in 2020 and has already ensured that its emissions from owned or controlled sources are net-zero.

The tunnel's converted to a cashless non barrier system in November 2021

Cllr Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, added: “This is a positive step towards the decarbonisation of the transport network and a vision of moving to a green, healthy, dynamic and thriving North East as outlined in the North East Transport Plan.”

TT2 said it is issuing daily notices on all social media platforms to remind customers to pay, highlighting the different, effortless ways to pay the toll.

