Everything you need to know ahead of final 2025 Sunday Concert in South Shields

The final Sunday Concert of 2025 will take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, the 2025 Sunday Concert programme has seen Sonny Tennet, Shayne Ward and Nik Kershaw all headline Bents Park, in South Shields.

On Sunday, August 3, it will be the turn of Bjorn Again as they look to close this year’s Sunday Concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The internationally acclaimed act will be returning to Bents Park after being a major hit during their appearance two years ago.

They will be supported by Nadine Coyle, of Girls Aloud, the Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir and Hels Pattison.

This is everything you need to know ahead of the final Sunday Concert of 2025. | National World

This is everything you need to know for the last Sunday Concert of 2025:

Where is the Sunday Concert taking place?

As always, the 2025 Sunday Concerts will be held in South Shields’ Bents Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just like every year, the concerts are free for members of the public to attend - with some priority tickets available.

What is the line up?

The running order for the first Sunday Concert is below:

12pm: Priority gates open.

12.45pm: Main gates open.

1.15pm: Hels Pattison.

2pm: Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir.

3pm: Nadine Coyle

4pm: Bjorn Again.

5pm: Concert ends.

Organisers have stated that this running order could be subject to change.

You can follow https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents for the most up to date information on the date of the concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

Visitors are asked to show consideration for local residents and not park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

What will the weather be like?

According to the Met Office, Sunday, August 3, is looking for a rainy start with some light showers throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather is expected to brighten up as we head into the afternoon but there is still a chance of some showers - with temperatures reaching highs of 22°C.

You can find out more information about the This is South Tyneside Festival 2025 by visiting: https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/.