Sister Sledge is set to take to the stage in South Shields’ Bents Park this weekend.

One of the most enduring pop acts of the last 40 years is set to take to the stage at the This is South Tyneside Festival on Sunday (July 28).

Fans can expect to hear songs such as He’s The Greatest Dancer, Lost in Music and We Are Family being sang out across Bents Park.

There will also be support acts and a variety of entertainment on display.

We’ve put together everything you need to know ahead of 2024’s third Sunday Concert.

This is everything you need to know ahead of seeing Sister Sledge in South Shields. | South Tyneside Council

What are the key timings?

Gates to Bents Park at expected to open at around 12pm on Sunday, July 28, for priority ticket holders - with the main gates set to open around three-quarters of an hour later at 12.45pm.

The first support act is expected on the stage at around 1.20pm - with headliner Sister Sledge expected to appear at 3.30pm and play an hour-long set.

Timings are subject to change so follow South Tyneside Events (https://www.facebook.com/SouthTynesideEvents) for the most up to date information on Sunday.

Who are the support acts?

There is set to be four support acts warming up the crowd ahead of Sister Sledge on Sunday.

These acts include Channy, Shelley Stevens, The Bobby Dazzlers and Deniece Pearson.

Can I park my car?

There are numerous car parks located close to Bents Park along the South Shields Seafront.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that there will be overspill car park provisions in place on the Dragon Playing Fields, next to Sandhaven Holiday Park.

The Council is asking visitors to show consideration for local residents and are asking motorists not to park in the residential areas adjacent to Bents Park.

The local authority has recommended at visitors park in South Shields town centre - with free parking for the Sunday Concerts available at the Winchester Street Car Park.

You can view a full list of car parks in South Shields by clicking here.

What will the weather be like?

For the first two Sunday Concerts of 2024, the weather has been chalk and cheese.

Those who turned out to see Sigala earlier this month had to brave the rain yet Jason Donovan fans last weekend were able to enjoy a more pleasant day weather-wise.

According to the Met Office, Sunday is looking set to be a sunny day, with highs of around 22°C.

Some cloudy spells are expected throughout Sunday afternoon; however, it is not forecast to rain.