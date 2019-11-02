First look as South Shields Can Can Bar reopens under new owners this weekend

The Can Can Bar, on Ocean Road, which closed its doors in the summer was taken over by Candescent Entertainment Ltd in October.

Directors, Michael Jeffels and Gillian Grainge, who also own the Rose Inn in Wallsend, are renowned for their entertainment offering

The South Shields venue will now be dedicated to live music and karaoke nights and is set to host some of the UK’s best tribute acts.

Josh Marr manager of Can Can Bar on Ocean Road, South Shields gets ready for its reopening on Saturday, November 2.

The team have given the bar a spruce up in time for Christmas, but the redecorating is expected to continue over the coming weeks.

They have also brought in new brands and product lines and will be running regular drinks offers.

Diana Ross tribute act from the US, Tameka Jackson will be performing on Saturday’s opening night, with a free glass of champagne for the first 100 customers.

Manager Josh Marr said: “It’s been manic the last couple of weeks to get the place ready, but we’re looking forward to opening on Saturday.

The Can Can Bar on Ocean Road, South Shields is set to reopen on Saturday November 2.

“We’ve got loads planned for the venue, we are bringing some of the UK’s number one tribute acts to South Shields free of charge, as well as days where you can bring children along.

“We are also aiming to bring some comedy to the venue showcasing some of the local talent in the area.”

Can Can Bar is recruiting for bar staff and cleaners, anyone interested should send their CV to cancanjobs@gmail.com

