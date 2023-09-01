First seafront market set to take place at Sandhaven Amphitheatre in South Shields

The first seafront market, in the newly established market space at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre in South Shields, is set to take place on Sunday, September 3.

The market will be housed in the covered walkway at the amphitheatre between 10am and 2pm.

Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, hopes that the market will bring visitors to the borough’s sea front, as well as supporting local businesses in the process.

The first seafront market will take place at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre, in South Shields, on Sunday, September 3. Photo: Google Maps.

She said: “We’re excited to be able to bring this new attraction to the Borough as part of our drive to promote the seafront as an all-year round leisure and visitor destination.

“It’s the first market of its kind with our coast as a beautiful backdrop and we’re looking forward to welcoming both traders and visitors to enjoy the experience, which we hope will create a buzz and bring some vibrancy to the area on Sundays.

“There will be live music and stalls showcasing a range of fantastic hand-made items.

“It’s a great way for people to support local performers and traders with the opportunity to find something unique, while enjoying a stroll along the seafront.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the following stalls will be at the market on Sunday:

Driftwood sculptures

Bows and Ribbons

Soaps and bath bombs

Ceramics and Jewellery

Original Art and prints

Candles and Wax melts

Woodturning gifts and homeware

Sheila Graber: Original art and prints and gifts

South Shields souvenirs

Hand crafted pens

Eco homeware

Childrens’ crochet and textiles

Preserves

Sea glass gifts and art

Jewellery, textiles and bottled gardens

The local authority has also confirmed that a second market will be held in the same location on Sunday, September 17.