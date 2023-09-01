First seafront market set to take place at Sandhaven Amphitheatre in South Shields
The first seafront market is set to take place in South Shields this weekend.
The first seafront market, in the newly established market space at the Sandhaven Amphitheatre in South Shields, is set to take place on Sunday, September 3.
The market will be housed in the covered walkway at the amphitheatre between 10am and 2pm.
Plans for the new market space were first revealed in June before councillors at South Tyneside Council approved them at the end of July.
Cllr Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, hopes that the market will bring visitors to the borough’s sea front, as well as supporting local businesses in the process.
She said: “We’re excited to be able to bring this new attraction to the Borough as part of our drive to promote the seafront as an all-year round leisure and visitor destination.
“It’s the first market of its kind with our coast as a beautiful backdrop and we’re looking forward to welcoming both traders and visitors to enjoy the experience, which we hope will create a buzz and bring some vibrancy to the area on Sundays.
“There will be live music and stalls showcasing a range of fantastic hand-made items.
“It’s a great way for people to support local performers and traders with the opportunity to find something unique, while enjoying a stroll along the seafront.”
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the following stalls will be at the market on Sunday:
- Driftwood sculptures
- Bows and Ribbons
- Soaps and bath bombs
- Ceramics and Jewellery
- Original Art and prints
- Candles and Wax melts
- Woodturning gifts and homeware
- Sheila Graber: Original art and prints and gifts
- South Shields souvenirs
- Hand crafted pens
- Eco homeware
- Childrens’ crochet and textiles
- Preserves
- Sea glass gifts and art
- Jewellery, textiles and bottled gardens
The local authority has also confirmed that a second market will be held in the same location on Sunday, September 17.
As plans for the seafront market were approved, councillors acknowledged that a December Christmas market at the space was also being considered; however, this would need separate planning permission.