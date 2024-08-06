Fourth Sunderland rioter caught with heroin put behind bars at South Tyneside hearing

Bradley Makin was in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates. | Northumbria Police

A fourth person has today been convicted at court for being involved in the violent disorder in Sunderland.

Bradley Makin appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder, as well as possession of cocaine and heroin.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody until he is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday (August 9).

Makin becomes the fourth individual to be convicted for their role in last Friday’s appalling scenes, with Leanne Hodgson, 43, Josh Kellett, 29, and Andrew Smith, 41, all also pleading guilty to violent disorder in court yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “Every community across Northumbria will have been affected in some way by the appalling scenes witnessed on Friday evening.

Four Sunderland rioters who await sentences. | Northumbria Police

“I would like to reassure the public that a comprehensive investigation is well underway as we look to identify those responsible and ensure they are faced with the full force of the law.

“We will not tolerate the behaviour seen in Sunderland city centre on Friday. If you were involved in the violent scenes, it may well be your door that we turn up to next.

“As a Force, we are prepared to use every tactic available to us to ensure those involved have their day in court.

“I would like to thank the wider public for coming together to support each other in recent days – showing the true community spirit that Northumbria is known for.”

Makin, of Simonside Road, Springwell, Sunderland, Hodgson, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, Kellett, of Southcroft, Washington, and Smith, of High Street East, Sunderland, have all been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

Three other suspects also appeared in court on Monday facing charges related to the disorder.

A 27-year-old man pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary but denied violent disorder, a 48-year-old man pleaded not guilty to violent disorder, while a 31-year-old man did not indicate a plea. All three have been remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).