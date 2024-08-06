Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have raised concerns about safety ahead of Newcastle United’s Sela Weekender.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has held meetings with government officials to ensure the North East has the resources it needs to keep the public safe.

That comes after widespread riots in both Hartlepool and Sunderland in the last week - and a planned protest in Newcastle city centre on Saturday.

Newcastle United are due to face Brest in the Sela Cup on Saturday afternoon, as well as the women’s team taking on AC Milan at St James’ Park the same day. That is set to coincide with a planned protest at Grey’s Monument at around 1pm the same day.

St James’ Park is set to host the Sela Weekender. | Getty Images

The demonstrations are linked to the tragic Southport stabbings and a growing feeling, wrongly or rightly, among some sections of society, that things are unsafe across the UK.

Social media is awash with anxious Newcastle fans, wondering whether it is safe to take their families to SJP. Newcastle United issued a no comment, at this stage, on the fears the weekend game could be impacted, while Northumbria Police, when approached by the Shields Gazette, said this to our sister title NewcastleWorld.

Meanwhile, McGuinness has expressed her thoughts on the situation.

Talks with Downing Street came after the Mayor visited community leaders in Sunderland to understand the impact of the riots and the support the city needed in the aftermath of the weekend’s disorder. McGuinness joined mayors from across the country to discuss the response to riots that have hit cities and towns across the country.

She says it is vital safety is brought back to the streets of the North East so there is no repeat of recent events.

“I have taken the concerns of Sunderland’s communities and the North East to Government, having held talks with Downing Street about the national response to the recent disorder,” said the mayor.

“It’s vital we bring calm and safety back to our streets and I have clearly set out what our region needs to avoid a repeat of the dreadful scenes we witnessed in Sunderland this weekend. We need these events to stop: they are not protest, they are a disguise for violence and vandalism and will not be tolerated.

“I have asked ministers to consider what measures could be taken to clamp down on distant and unaccountable social media companies who allow hate and disorder to spread unchecked online.

“Comprehensive plans are in place to prepare for and deal with any further disorder. I would urge anyone considering attending these gatherings to think again. My message to you is simple: stay at home, do not stand side-by-side with rioters, and think of your community. They are not patriots and do not represent the North East.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Muslim communities, who have been mindlessly targeted and left fearing for their safety. I’ve heard heartbreaking stories of families too frightened to go to work, travel on public transport or leave their homes. This is simply unacceptable and I will not let the actions of a violent minority speak for us.

“I was humbled to meet with community leaders in Sunderland. Despite the dreadful scenes at the weekend, I take enormous comfort from the way our city and region responded. The people of Sunderland came together and rolled up their sleeves, showed kindness and compassion to each other, and got on with bringing the city back to its peaceful, proud and prosperous state.

“As Mayor for this great region, I am determined our place in the world will be defined by the opportunity, pride and optimism that runs in our DNA. The North East is a region on the up - and nothing will stand in our way.”