Great North Run 2023: Full elite womens field announced by race organisers

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Great North Run organisers Great Run have released the full list of elite female athletes who will begin the half marathon in Newcastle at the front of the starting masses.

It was already announced that the race from Newcastle to the coastline at South Shields would be Sir Mo Farah’s final race as a professional athlete and the fan favourite will be joined by a series of top athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympic Marathon Champion Peres Jepchirchir will be looking for the win as she lines up on the iconic start line of the Great North Run on Sunday. The Kenyan star, who took second place behind Helen Obiri at last year’s North East event, is also a two-time World Champion over the half marathon distance and a previous winner of the New York and Boston Marathons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to Great Run, Jepchirchir said, “I’m excited to be returning to Newcastle to take part in the Great North Run. I always enjoy the event and the crowd really cheers you along.

“I’m feeling strong and I’m confident of a great performance on Sunday, even though the competition will be tough.“

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strong competition will come in the form of her compatriot Sharon Lokedi who was last year’s New York Marathon Champion and came 4th in her previous Great North Run outing.

British interest will come in the form of Windsor’s Charlotte Purdue and Amy-Eloise Markovc from Stockport, both of who have represented their nation at international compeitions including the World Athletics Championships and European Championships.

The full elite field is as follows: