Great North Run 2024: Medal design announced as organsisers continue countdown
This weekend marks six weeks to go until the action-packed AJ Bell Great North Run weekend.
The three days of action will feature the AJ Bell Great North 5k, over 10,000 young runners joining the sold out Junior & Mini events and culminating with 60,000 participants in the world’s biggest half marathon from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, September 8.
With unprecedented demand for this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run ballot, and keen fundraisers snapping up charity places quicker than ever before, the appetite to be on the famous start line continues to grow each year.
However, there’s still a chance to be involved in the running action with spaces available for the Friday evening AJ Bell Great North 5k - the curtain-raiser to the North East’s biggest weekend of sport.
The Great North 5k
The first race of the weekend takes place on the Friday evening of Great North Run weekend with Mo Farah getting last year’s race underway.
The evening on the Quayside packed with phenomenal local support and entertainment and each runner gets a t shirt and medal upon completion of the race.
Paul Foster, Chief Executive, The Great Run Company, said: “We’re incredibly excited for the 43rd staging of the Great North Run, and to kick start a fantastic weekend of sport for the North East, with the world watching on as the Great North Run is broadcast live on BBC One, and across 169 territories.
"The Great North 5k is always an exciting event on the Friday evening on the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside, and with places still available, there's still opportunity to be a part of the Great North Run weekend.”
Places for the 5k race are still available online through the Great Run website.
The Junior and Mini Great North Runs
Over 10,500 children are signed up to take part in the sold out Saturday on the Quayside, making 2024 the biggest staging of the event yet.
Minis aged 3-8 take on a fun and frenzied 1.5km, while Juniors aged 9-16 will run a 4km course.
The mini 50 is also making a return this year for children between 3 and 16 years old who may not ordinarily be able to participate in the Junior and Mini age group events, due to their specific needs.
The Great North Run
The weekend of action will culminate with the Great North Run half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields.
Getting underway from 10am while the masses begin at 10:55, the day will see tens of thousands of runners work their way towards South Tyneside.
The Great North Run will be broadcast live on BBC One from 10am to 2pm and around the world, showcasing the best of the region nationally and internationally.
This year’s medal has also been announced by the team behind the weekend. This year the class of 2024 will follow in the footsteps of 1.3 million before them, running the same infamous 13.1 mile route. Each runner inspired by someone, some cause or some moment. Each runner on their own road to greatness. As participants cross the finish line, they’ll be able to share the celebrations together, placing two medals together to create the full image of the iconic Tyne Bridge.
