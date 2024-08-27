Great North Run forecast: Met Office predicts weather for iconic half marathon

NN

The forecast is beginning to be predicted and this is the all-important information for runners ahead of the event.

There is just under two weeks until one of the region’s largest annual events gets underway, but with thousands of spectators and runners taking to the streets this weekend, will the weather be playing its part for the Great North Run?

Last year’s event saw a warm start to the day followed by thunderstorms and floods across much of South Shields, causing chaos for anyone looking to head home, but how will this year compare?

What is the Met Office forecast for the Great North Run?

he 2023 edition of the event will be taking place on Sunday, September 8, meaning any day specific predictions are not available yet. The Met Office does however issue a medium to long range forecast which, at the time of writing, runs up until raceday.

For this period of early to mid September, the Met Office claims: “High pressure will tend to be located either over or close to the UK through much of this period, leading to a more widely settled period of weather.”

It continues: “That said, weak frontal systems could still provide some cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain at times, this most likely in more western and northwestern areas, although any amounts of rain away from the far northwest will be typically fairly small.

“The best of the drier and brighter conditions, at least initially, will be in more southern and eastern parts. There may eventually be a trend towards very warm conditions, especially in southern areas, with perhaps an increasing chance of a few showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The Met Office’s more specific forecast tends to only be available a week before the event. This is likely to be available on Sunday, September 1.