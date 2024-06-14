Great North Run organisers preparing for the North East's "biggest and best" 10k race
The AJ Bell Great North 10k is in one month – taking place on Sunday, July 7 and the event, which organisers say is on track to sell out soon, is shaping up to be the biggest staging of the North East’s biggest 10k yet.
Participants are getting ready to ‘Run the Toon’ with an iconic start line on the Town Moor and city views throughout the course.
Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: “With a month to go to the AJ Bell Great North 10k, it’s the perfect time to sign up. For those taking on September’s Great North Run, the 10k is a chance to kickstart training and fundraising with three months to go until the Great North Run.
“The 10k city centre route showcases some of the most legendary sights in Newcastle, starting on the Great North Run start line and crossing the Tyne Bridge twice.
“We look forward to welcoming some of the region’s top club runners and all those taking on the 10k for a personal challenge, for fun, or to fundraise.”
With music and charity cheer points along the way, plenty of spectators cheering your name, and a finish line DJ to bring the party vibes to the Town Moor it’s set to be a great day.
This year the AJ Bell Great North 10k is partnering for a second year with the Newcastle United Foundation, with a black and white wave of runners, and a cheer zone also planned on the course.
Steve Beharall, Chief Executive of Newcastle United Foundation, said: “The foundation exists to raise aspirations, create opportunities, inspire people to be more active, as well as help with career pathways.
“It's the second year we’ve partnered with the Great North 10k. It's really important that people sign up for the Great North 10k as it’s a great way to raise funds for charities, not just the Foundation.
“It's such an iconic race that starts in the city centre, goes over the Tyne Bridge twice, and takes in all the iconic views of Newcastle.
“We had great fun last year and we’re hopeful that this year we’ll surpass the number of runners from last year who took part to fundraise for the foundation and have even more sign up to join the black and white wave. We’ll have a black and white cheering zone as well; it’ll be a great experience.
“The money raised for the Foundation helps so many people, from disabled footballers to our older footballers who take part in walking football, which helps to reduce social isolation. We deliver over a million hours of physical activities every year and the funds will help us do even more of this work.”
