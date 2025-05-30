Hebburn grassroots football club is looking to build a brand new clubhouse

A grassroots football club is aiming to build a brand new clubhouse.

Clegwell Football Club, based at the Clegwell & Harleyburn Community Hub, in Hebburn, is looking to raise funds so it can build a brand new clubhouse at the site.

It follows the expansion of the club with a new girl’s development section as well as a desire to create improved facilities for the children who use the site.

Gemma Moore, the lead fundraiser at the club, has told the Shields Gazette that the club is prone to vandalism at the moment due to how open it is and revealed that a clubhouse would also be used to benefit the wider community.

Clegwell FC, in Hebburn, is looking to build a new clubhouse for its members and the wider community. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “The club is expanding and we are getting more and more teams coming along.

“We’ve also opened up a girl’s development section so that is bringing in more kids but at the moment, we don’t have any changing facilities - we’ve literally got two cabins and a field.

“If the weather is bad, the parents get soaked so basically we are looking to build a clubhouse that can provide changing facilities for the kids, as well as meeting rooms and hospitality for the wider community.

“The field is open at one end so there is a lot of dog walkers on the field and it is prone to teenagers hanging around.

“In the last week, our ground has been vandalised, our goal nets cut and our gazebo was damaged, as well as dog mess and rubbish constantly being left all over the pitches.

“So a clubhouse would also bring some privacy to the club, which it doesn’t have at the moment.”

These are the current facilities at Clegwell FC. | Other 3rd Party

Clegwell FC will be hosting a charity football match/family fun day at the Clegwell & Harleyburn Community Hub on Saturday, June 28, in an effort to raise funds.

Ahead of the event, Gemma has appealed to members of the public for help in supplying raffle prizes and also building materials for the new clubhouse.

She added: “We’re not where we want to be at the moment in terms of fundraising, we are quite far behind the point where we actually need to be.

“We are hoping that the charity football match/family fun day will help raise some funds as we will be drawing a raffle and running football cards.

“The full team are working together to raise money for this, all the coaches are involved and the parents on the individual teams have been helping out.

“There has been a positive reaction to the plans but because there isn’t anything to show for it at the moment, we understand that it can be hard for people to buy into the idea of it.

The club is hoping that a clubhouse would be able to bring some privacy to the football club, which has been targeted by anti-social behaviour. | Other 3rd Party

“We are on the lookout for raffle prizes and any tradespeople who can help with the building work or donate any materials to us.”

You can view and donate to Clegwell FC’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/clegwell-fc-clubhouse.

If you wish to donate any raffle prizes or building materials to the football club, you can contact them at: https://www.facebook.com/clegwellFC.

