Here's how to cope if you're struggling with the January blues

With the excitement of Christmas and New Year over, for many it can be a blue time as they return to reality.

It is completely natural to feel a little down at this time of the year.

January, the month of cold weather, dark mornings and (possibly) failing in our New Year’s resolutions and feeling the financial burden from Christmas.

Typically, January Blues manifests itself as feelings of low mood, sadness, lack of motivation, tiredness and low energy. It is also the peak season for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), which can induce serious depressive episodes during the darker months.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up. Blue Monday, so-called the most depressing day of the year, falls on January, 15 this year. It is typically the third Monday of the month and it is supposedly the saddest day of the year.

To help overcome the January Blues, here are some top tips:

Get as much daylight as possible - Not getting enough sunlight often leads to people feeling unhappy. The sunlight can make you feel better and help with sleeping pattern.

Keep fit and stay active - For many this may be part of a New Year's resolution but regular exercise will help reduce stress and gives your body a positive feeling of happiness.

Avoid unrealistic New Year’s resolutions - One of the reasons why people suffer from the January Blues is that they are overly ambitious with their New Year’s resolutions and are left feeling unhappy when they can’t fulfil them

Eat well - After all of the indulging over the festive period it can be hard to get back on track when it comes to good eating. Eating well will boost your mood, give you more energy and stop you putting on weight over winter.

Sleep well - A bad night's sleep can have a negative impact on your mood. Reduce screen time before bed and get into a routine to ensure you get a good night's sleep.

Positive affirmations - Starting the day with a positive thought or memory can help set the day up to be a positive one.