Holidaymakers can now fly to Verona from Newcastle with Jet2

The first Jet2 flight to Verona from Newcastle International Airport left this morning (Wednesday, May 10) as the holiday company celebrates the new route for Summer 2023 from its North East base.

The flight marks the start of weekly Wednesday services to the Northern Italian city, which will run from May 10 to September 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service to Verona means that holidaymakers across the North East will have easy access to Lake Garda, situated in the heart of the Italian Lakes.

Visitors to Italy’s largest lake will also be within easy reach of Verona, Venice and Milan.

A Jet2 aircraft. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The addition to the service to Verona means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have 36 sun and city destinations across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe for Summer 2023 from Newcastle International Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During peak times across the summer months, the travel operator will be running 125 weekly flights from the North East’s largest airport.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are delighted to see our first flight take off to Verona from Newcastle International Airport today.

“Feedback from customers and independent travel agents in the North East has been telling us that flights and holidays to Italy are very much in demand for Summer ‘23, so it is fantastic to be operating to this popular Italian destination from Newcastle International Airport and giving holidaymakers access to Verona and Lake Garda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle International Airport

“Since putting services on sale to this destination from Newcastle International Airport, local customers and independent travel agents have been booking getaways to the hotspot in their numbers.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle International Airport, has welcomed the introduction of the Jet2.com and Jet2holidays service to Verona.

He added: “We are delighted that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have added even more choice from Newcastle International Airport, now offering a total of 36 sun and city destinations from the North East’s largest Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Verona is a fantastic destination, providing access to the Northern Italy with its spectacular mountain vistas and vast crystalline lakes, so we are confident the route will be extremely popular with passengers from across the region.”