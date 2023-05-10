News you can trust since 1849
Flight delays: Where Newcastle Airport ranks compared to other UK airports with longest average delays

See how the our local largest airport compares to others across the country.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 10th May 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:49 BST

New figures for the worst offending airports for flight delays have been released and it makes interesting reading for some of the UK’s largest airports, as well as those who use both North East sites. The data, based on flight punctuality in 2022 and released by the Press Association, ranks airports from the longest average delay per departing flight to the shortest.

Of the listed airports, Newcastle Airport, the North East’s largest, sits in joint 10th alongside Aberdeen Airport north of the Scottish border.

Birmingham Airport takes the unwanted top spot with an average delay time of 30 minutes per flight followed by Manchester and Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which both average a 29 minute wait time. In comparison, Newcastle Airport’s average delay time is 21 minutes.

Where Newcastle Airport ranks among full list of UK airports with longest average flight delaysWhere Newcastle Airport ranks among full list of UK airports with longest average flight delays
Staying in the North East, Teesside Airport is placed joint 24th in the data with an average 14 minute delay.

The full list is as follows:

1. Birmingham (30 minutes)

=2. Manchester (29 minutes)

=2. Doncaster Sheffield (29 minutes)

4. Luton (28 minutes)

5. Gatwick (27 minutes)

6. Bristol (26 minutes)

=7. Cardiff (24 minutes)

=7. Edinburgh (24 minutes)

9. Heathrow (22 minutes)

=10. Newcastle (21 minutes)

=10. Isle of Man (21 minutes)

=10. Aberdeen (21 minutes)

=13. Leeds Bradford (20 minutes)

=13. Southend (20 minutes)

=15. Glasgow (19 minutes)

=15. Stansted (19 minutes)

=15. Southampton (19 minutes)

=15. Bournemouth (19 minutes)

=19. London City (17 minutes)

=19. Jersey (17 minutes)

21. Belfast (16 minutes)

=22. Liverpool (15 minutes)

=22. Belfast (15 minutes)

=24. Exeter (14 minutes)

=24. Teesside (14 minutes)

26. East Midlands (13 minutes)

