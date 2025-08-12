A creative arts therapy CIC has found a home in South Shields.

Carly Shone, the owner of Luna Blu NE, has expressed her delight at being able to improve the mental health of children and adults directly from her own studio space.

The South Shields Community Interest Company (CIC) owner launched Luna Blu to initially help children and young people to improve their mental health - with that service now expanding into helping people of all ages, as well as people with additional needs or illnesses such as dementia.

Carly has been hosting holistic creative therapy workshops around the borough but has now found a home at The Wellbeing Loft, which is operated by Shirley Murray, of Trimmed, Toned, Toddlers, on Franklin Street, in South Shields.

The Luna Blu Studio hosts workshops for children that focus on topics such as understanding and managing emotions in a creative way.

The Luna Blu Studio has opened at The Wellbeing Loft, on Franklin Street, in South Shields. | National World

Then for adults, there is the opportunity to get involved in workshops that tackle things like improving mental health and helping with isolation - all while enjoying a slice of cake and a mocktail.

Carly has told the Shields Gazette what it was like to open the Luna Blu Studio less than two years after she founded the CIC.

She said: “It is all a bit surreal, I didn’t think this is where Luna Blu would be within a year-and-a-half of setting it up.

“This is a space where people can come, they can be referred to, they can feel safe, learn strategies and promote and improve their mental health.

“The whole thing originally started out to help parents whose children have additional needs, as well as improving all children’s mental health in general.

The studio hosts workshops for people of all ages, in an effort to improve their mental health. | National World

“It has snowballed from there and I’m now working with adults who have additional needs, dementia, - basically just people of all ages.

“The youngest I’ve worked with is four-months-old and the oldest person I’m working with at the moment is 101-years-old.

“A lot of effort has gone into creating this - there was a lot of time applying for funding, looking for donations, speaking to organisations to get them involved and then a lot of it has grown from word of mouth.

“We’ve just received funding to run intergenerational workshops with schools and care homes to bridge the gap between children and the elderly.

“The aim is to promote things like community and respect.

“So far, everyone has loved the space, especially the twinkly lights!”

Carly Shone, the owner of Luna Blu NE CIC, is soft-launching the studio over the course of the summer. | National World

Carly is soft-launching the Luna Blu studio over the course of the summer, with the studio’s official launch set for September 2025.

You can find out more about Luna Blu NE by visiting: https://www.lunablu-ne.co.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/p/Luna-Blu-NE-100093550755880.