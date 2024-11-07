South Shields Tiktok sensation Sonny Tennet is back in the North East as part of groovetrain’s 2024 Big Night Out on November 15 - tickets on sale now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s amassed more than 70 million streams on Spotify and eight million TikTok likes but nothing tops a live show back in his native North East. We caught up with South Shields soul star Sonny Tennet ahead of a special charity gig on Tyneside.

“If I wasn’t a musician and doing what I do then I don’t think I’d even be on social media,” admits a clearly conflicted Sonny Tennet as the refreshingly honest South Shields singer songwriter reflects on a rollercoaster year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel bad saying this but sometimes I hate the whole idea of it. But then look at where I am! Honestly, I can’t thank TikTok and the other social media platforms enough. They’ve opened so many doors for me and, in many ways, it’s like some kind of magic.

“A couple of covers go viral and the next thing you know someone on the other side of the world wants to book you for a show. As long as I’m playing live music and getting to travel on the back of that then I’m a happy man. It’s an unreal life.”

Unreal as it is, Sonny’s living that life to the full.

Tickets for groovetrain’s 2024 Big Night Out — featuring Si King and Sonny Tenet and presented by Cash For Kids — are available via www.theexchange1856.com | Sonny Tennet

Jetlagged — but still typically jovial — he’s just flown in from Las Vegas after a TikTok fan reached out with the offer to showcase his soulful pop Stateside.

Next up it’s North Shields. But Nevada to North Tyneside is no comedown for a performer intensely proud of his roots. Far from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can't wait,” adds Sonny as he prepares to join storied soulsters groovetrain — featuring Hairy Biker Si King — at their Big Night Out, presented by Cash For Kids at The Exchange 1856 in North Shields on Friday, November 15.

“I try to support a few charities each year and I took part in an event focusing on men’s mental health in February.

“But this one in aid of Cash For Kids, CHUF and Nordoff & Robbins is extra special. It’s for three great causes that support children here in the region and I get to spend a few days back home with friends and family. It’s a double win.

“I’m based in London these days because it’s where I need to be right now. But I do miss home. I was so happy to get the call from the Cash For Kids team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny by name, sunny by nature, it’s impossible to imagine a performer with a more positive outlook on life.

So who — or what — shaped the personality behind the music?

“My dad was a singer in a band for years when I was growing up,” he explains.

“I used to watch him play live and he had a really good following. We’d be out in the town and people would come up and shake his hand and stuff.

“I thought ‘hang on a minute’ — dad’s quite a popular man and it’s all down to his music!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So from an early age I was drawn to the karaoke machine and my mam was always telling me to get up and sing. Both of my parents were so supportive and I was part of a very musical family.”

Sonny Tennet | Sonny Tennet

By the time Sonny was 14 he’d become a familiar face on the North East pub circuit in his own right. Starting to pick up the odd congratulatory handshake of his own, the natural performer was well on his way to carving out the career he craved.

“The pub gigs were an opportunity to make every mistake you could imagine and I made them all,” he smiles. “It proved to be the perfect preparation for what I do now.

“It was hard sometimes. There were always drunk people in the crowd calling me out and giving me advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the majority of the people I played in front of back then were hugely supportive of this young kid from South Shields, feeling his way.

“In many ways you can do no wrong when you’re that age. People want you to do well. You can get a little bit tipsy on that kind of support when you’re a kid.”

Fast forward 10 years and Sonny’s released debut album Panorama, played gigs all over the world (including for the England football team - and later for the Newcastle United squad - in Germany) and even found time to kickstart the career of one of the world’s fastest-rising singer songwriters.

“It’s true,” he smiles. “The support act at my first headline show in Newcastle was a certain Sam Fender!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love Sam and love to see him flying the flag for the North East. I’ve witnessed his rise to success first hand — he’s such a talented lad.

“The region’s home to some really exciting music and people are talking about Tyneside as a real hotbed.

“It helps that the people in this part of the world are so friendly. I love the way we are and I’m always rooting for anyone on my doorstep.”

Sonny’s soulful tone and persona has captured the imagination of Radio One’s playlisters in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his addition to the Big Night Out bill at North Shields’ Exchange 1856 is a real coup according to the event’s musical director Michael Lavery.

“You don’t pull in those kind of numbers on social media by accident,” he adds. “Sonny has a wonderful voice and he’s an exceptional performer.

“We were so excited when he agreed to join the Big Night Out lineup. It’s one of the groovetrain events we look forward to most and, as a local lad within bags of talent, Sonny will go down a storm.

“We’re hoping to give Cash For Kids, CHUF and Nordoff & Robbins an early Christmas present by raising as much money as possible!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True to form, Sonny is preparing a couple of Christmas crackers for his TikTok fans heading into the festive period.

And there are rumours of a new UK tour being lined up for 2025. But the 25-year-old’s remaining tight-lipped on those plans… for now.

“I honestly can’t say anything about any future dates,” he adds. “Maybe just watch this space?

“But I will be releasing a couple of covers before Christmas. We’re working on a full version of Whitney Houston’sI Have Nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I grew up listening to all sorts of music and I suppose I was heavily influenced by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Paolo Nutini when I was starting out.

“People say I have that husky, soulful side to my voice that I love about Paolo. I’ll take that!”

Tickets for groovetrain’s 2024 Big Night Out — featuring Si King and Sonny Tenet and presented by Cash For Kids — are available via www.theexchange1856.com.

All money raised will be split between the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal, CHUF and Nordoff and Robbins.