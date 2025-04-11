Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields student is set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in an effort to help support a mental health charity.

Xawery Wisniewski, from South Shields, has set his sights on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain, in an effort to raise money for Student Minds, a charity which works to support students with their mental health throughout their time at university.

The 19-year-old, who is studying aeronautical engineering at the University of Salford, is aiming to raise just under £5,000 by the end of June - with the expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro set to take place at the end of August.

Xawery has told the Shields Gazette where the idea to take on the mammoth challenge came from and explained why he picked Student Minds.

He said: “My dad told me it was a dream of his and really like the idea of conquering Kilimanjaro so when I came to uni, the Salford Kilimanjaro team were reaching out looking for people to take on the expedition.

Xawery Wisniewski, from South Shields, is preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for Student Minds. | Other 3rd Party

“I decided that it would be a good way for me to get involved whilst also raising money for a good cause as I’ve done some fundraising in the past so I thought it would be a good way to set myself a challenge.

“I picked Student Mind because being at university requires you to put a lot of attention on a number of different things, like your course work and finances.

“It is the first time that you properly experience adult life and for some people, that can be overwhelming so I wanted to help support a cause that helps students when they might be at their most vulnerable.”

At the time of writing, Xawery has raised £1,041 of his £4,970 target - with the teenager having his eyes set on more fundraising alongside training for the challenge.

He added: “Even before I started the challenge, I do a lot of climbing and I love hiking.

“So I’ve been going out for some hikes recently, especially with the weather getting better, and I’m off to the Lake District in a week or so.

“It will just be about building up experience and racking up the mileage to get my body prepped for the challenge.

“I’m immensely proud at the amount of money that I’ve managed to raise but I know that it isn’t even halfway yet - there is a long way to go.

Xawery (left) has raised more than £1,000 so far through a variety of fundraising methods. | Other 3rd Party

“I’m looking forward to what the future brings with this, I’ve been doing a lot of things outside of my comfort zone and my mam has been a massive help with it all.

“She has been coming up with ideas for me and helping check over emails before I send them - she has been really supportive.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has donated so far, it is a big goal to reach but everyone has been contributing as much as they can.

“It is amazing to see the support and the generosity that still exists within humanity.”

You can view and donate to Xawery’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/xawery-wisniewski-1732471137495.

