I’m holding a remembrance service for those who have been impacted by suicide loss

A South Tyneside-based suicide loss support group is set to hold a remembrance service.

Colin’s Corner, which was launched earlier this year, is set to hold a remembrance service for those who have been impacted by suicide loss on Saturday, September 13.

The service will start from 1pm and will be held at Boldon Independent Methodist Church, on North Road, in Boldon Colliery.

Corrina Danby, from Boldon, set up Colin’s Corner in memory of her dad, Colin Watling, who sadly passed away in April 2024, aged 65.

Corrina Danby is organising a remembrance service for those who have experienced suicide loss. Corrina lost her dad, Colin, to suicide in April 2024. | Other 3rd Party

Colin was a well-known figure in South Tyneside and the wider North East due to him singing in pubs and clubs from the 1970s up until the mid-2000s - which included a residency in the Grey Hen pub throughout the 1980s.

Corrina has explained to the Shields Gazette what people can expect from this weekend’s service and expressed her aim of making it an annual event.

She said: “The service is just basically a time for support and reflection.

“I just thought it would be nice for people who’ve lost someone to suicide to have a nice service because it’s hard anyway but even more so in September when it is Suicide Prevention Day (September 10).

“A lot of different suicide prevention groups have been spreading the message about the service and they’ve all said that it is a really good thing to do.

“You don’t really hear much about things like this in the North East so if it goes well then hopefully we will be able to do it every year.”

The service is open for anyone to attend - you can find out more about Colin’s Corner at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2265582967170494 and the remembrance service via: https://www.facebook.com/events/31035278096087166/.