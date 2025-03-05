I’m launching a suicide loss support group in Boldon Colliery in memory of my dad

A Boldon woman is helping others deal with suicide loss in memory of her own dad.

Corrina Danby, from Boldon Colliery, has created Colin’s Corner in memory of her dad, Colin Watling, who sadly passed away in April last year, aged 65.

Colin was a well-known figure in South Tyneside and the wider North East due to him singing in pubs and clubs from the 1970s up until the mid-2000s - which included a residency in the Grey Hen pub throughout the 1980s.

The first of a weekly Colin’s Corner coffee morning is set to take place on Friday, March 21, at the Old Co-op Stables Boldon Independent Methodist Church, between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Corrina has explained why she has decided to set up the support group and what those who are planning to attend can expect from it.

Corrina Danby with her dad, Colin Watling. Corrina has set up a suicide loss support group in her dad's memory. | Other 3rd Party

The 42-year-old said: “I struggled with my own mental health after my dad passed away due to the grief of it all so I looked at a number of counselling courses and passed them in the hopes of helping others.

“Natalie from Billy’s Lifeline helped to support me and even though there are groups across South Tyneside, I noticed that there wasn’t one in Boldon Colliery.

“I want to help other people who are going through this and to let them know that they are not alone.

“Basically the coffee mornings will allow people to have a cuppa and a chat in a safe and secure environment but then I will be able to help signpost people to additional support services.

“The grief surrounding suiciding loss is such a lonely place, it is horrible and I know that for a fact so if I can help someone who is going through it, then it will be worth it.

“I want people to know that they are not alone.”

Corrina also revealed what she thinks that her dad would have thought about having a support group for others in his name.

She added: “My dad used to help people all of the time, he was always there to support people and I am obviously my father’s daughter.

“He probably would have laughed at the thought of it but he was always up for a cuppa and a chat so it would have suited him.

“You do feel better after you chat with people and get it off you’re chest - anyone is welcome to the coffee mornings.

“Hopefully in the future, we will have some speakers from different charities who help deal with suicide loss so that will be able to help people further as well.

“It is all about signposting people to the additional resources that are available in the area.”

You can all the details for the first Colin’s Corner coffee morning by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/events/1319763212508085 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/2265582967170494.