A nine-year-old girl is helping to make a difference at the RVI’s allergy clinic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isla Robertson, from East Boldon, took on a seven-mile sponsored walk from South Shields Pier, to Roker Pier, in Sunderland, on Saturday, August 2, to raise money for a cause that is close to her heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla has been a patient there since she was a baby when tests revealed that she was allergic to eggs and a number of other foods.

Isla Robertson, her two cousins, Arthur and Alexander, and her friends Harriet, Phoebe, Oliver, Joseph and Freddie, all took part in a sponsored walk on Saturday, August 2. | Other 3rd Party

Over the course of her childhood, she regularly goes to the Newcastle hospital for routine check ups and further tests.

Last year, Isla took on the same sponsored walk where she raised more than £2,000 for the clinic and for 2025, she wasn’t alone as her cousins, Arthur and Alexander, joined her, as well as her friends Harriet, Phoebe, Oliver, Joseph and Freddie.

The eight children sported matching vests to show members of the public that they were fundraising for the RVI as they collected donations along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Robertson, Isla’s mam, has told the Shields Gazette how the walk went and expressed her pride in all of the children who took part.

She said: “We started at 10am in South Shields and the weather was pretty dull, but all of the eight children taking part were in good spirits.

“We walked to Souter Lighthouse and had a 20 minute break so the kids could run around and play for a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time we approached Seaburn, the weather was absolutely beautiful.

“We met so many lovely people on our walk who were keen to chat to the kids about what they were doing and they were so generous with their donations - we can't thank them enough.

Isla has now raised more than £3,000 in total for the RVI’s children’s allergy clinic. | Other 3rd Party

“Once we got to Roker, the kids all tucked into some chips and then they went for a dip in the sea.

“We are so proud of each and every one of them for taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fabulous day and we think we will have made around £1,500 for the RVI children's allergy clinic.

“The kids are all superstars.”

You can view and donate to Isla’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rvi-charitywalk2025.