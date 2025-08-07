I’m nine-years-old and I’ve raised more than £3,000 for the RVI’s Children’s Allergy Clinic
Isla Robertson, from East Boldon, took on a seven-mile sponsored walk from South Shields Pier, to Roker Pier, in Sunderland, on Saturday, August 2, to raise money for a cause that is close to her heart.
The nine-year-old has been raising money for the children’s allergy clinic at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI), in Newcastle.
Isla has been a patient there since she was a baby when tests revealed that she was allergic to eggs and a number of other foods.
Over the course of her childhood, she regularly goes to the Newcastle hospital for routine check ups and further tests.
Last year, Isla took on the same sponsored walk where she raised more than £2,000 for the clinic and for 2025, she wasn’t alone as her cousins, Arthur and Alexander, joined her, as well as her friends Harriet, Phoebe, Oliver, Joseph and Freddie.
The eight children sported matching vests to show members of the public that they were fundraising for the RVI as they collected donations along the way.
Claire Robertson, Isla’s mam, has told the Shields Gazette how the walk went and expressed her pride in all of the children who took part.
She said: “We started at 10am in South Shields and the weather was pretty dull, but all of the eight children taking part were in good spirits.
“We walked to Souter Lighthouse and had a 20 minute break so the kids could run around and play for a bit.
“By the time we approached Seaburn, the weather was absolutely beautiful.
“We met so many lovely people on our walk who were keen to chat to the kids about what they were doing and they were so generous with their donations - we can't thank them enough.
“Once we got to Roker, the kids all tucked into some chips and then they went for a dip in the sea.
“We are so proud of each and every one of them for taking part.
“It was a fabulous day and we think we will have made around £1,500 for the RVI children's allergy clinic.
“The kids are all superstars.”
You can view and donate to Isla’s fundraiser by visiting: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rvi-charitywalk2025.
