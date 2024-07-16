In photos: People and dogs show their support for Pride in Hebburn and Jarrow

Last weekend (July 13 and 14) saw two Pride events come to Hebburn and Jarrow as part of a month-long celebration across South Tyneside.
On Saturday, July 13, Pride in Hebburn saw the town centre decorated with rainbow flags and bunting, with a range of market stalls and entertainment on display at Fountain Park.
Then on Sunday, July 14, Pride Pooches was held in West Park, in Jarrow, where over 100 dog owners and their families turned up to take part.
A month-long programme of Pride events has been organised by Out North East - with more details available here: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/weekly-events-south-tyneside.
A big thanks to Out North East for sharing these photos with us - take a look through the gallery below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.