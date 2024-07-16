In photos: People and dogs show their support for Pride in Hebburn and Jarrow

Last weekend (July 13 and 14) saw two Pride events come to Hebburn and Jarrow as part of a month-long celebration across South Tyneside.

On Saturday, July 13, Pride in Hebburn saw the town centre decorated with rainbow flags and bunting, with a range of market stalls and entertainment on display at Fountain Park.

Then on Sunday, July 14, Pride Pooches was held in West Park, in Jarrow, where over 100 dog owners and their families turned up to take part.

A month-long programme of Pride events has been organised by Out North East - with more details available here: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/weekly-events-south-tyneside.

A big thanks to Out North East for sharing these photos with us - take a look through the gallery below.

Pride in Hebburn The weather didn't put visitors off attending Pride in Hebburn on Saturday, July 13.

A fun day out Pride Pooches was held in West Park, Jarrow, on Sunday, July 14.

Shake it off The rain didn't put this dog off from getting dressed up and having a good day.