In photos: People and dogs show their support for Pride in Hebburn and Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST

A number of Pride events were held in Hebburn and Jarrow over the weekend.

Last weekend (July 13 and 14) saw two Pride events come to Hebburn and Jarrow as part of a month-long celebration across South Tyneside.

On Saturday, July 13, Pride in Hebburn saw the town centre decorated with rainbow flags and bunting, with a range of market stalls and entertainment on display at Fountain Park.

Read more: Pride in South Tyneside: Key events happening in July 2024

Then on Sunday, July 14, Pride Pooches was held in West Park, in Jarrow, where over 100 dog owners and their families turned up to take part.

A month-long programme of Pride events has been organised by Out North East - with more details available here: https://www.outnortheast.org.uk/weekly-events-south-tyneside.

A big thanks to Out North East for sharing these photos with us - take a look through the gallery below.

The weather didn't put visitors off attending Pride in Hebburn on Saturday, July 13.

Pride in Hebburn

The weather didn't put visitors off attending Pride in Hebburn on Saturday, July 13. | Out North East

Pride Pooches was held in West Park, Jarrow, on Sunday, July 14.

A fun day out

Pride Pooches was held in West Park, Jarrow, on Sunday, July 14. | Out North East

The rain didn't put this dog off from getting dressed up and having a good day.

Shake it off

The rain didn't put this dog off from getting dressed up and having a good day. | Out North East

This lady was showing her support at Pride in Hebburn.

Waving the flag

This lady was showing her support at Pride in Hebburn. | Out North East

