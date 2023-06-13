It was reported that a 52-year-old man had sustained serious head injuries and was treated at the scene by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

The man was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle for further treatment; however, he sadly died from his injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched an investigation after a fairground worker was injured at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park.

On Tuesday, June 13, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed that their investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We continue to investigate an incident at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park on 19 March 2023 in which a man suffered serious injuries, and later died.

“We offer our condolences to the family.”

Speaking in April, Northumbria Police confirmed that any criminal investigation into the incident was at an end.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “A full investigation was carried out into a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Ocean Beach Amusement Park in South Shields.

“Officers worked alongside the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) to carry out a range of enquiries into the incident and are satisfied that no criminal offences were committed.