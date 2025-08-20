Jarrow MP backs calls to reopen South Tyneside’s former driving test centre
Kate Osborne MP has expressed her support for the reopening of the South Shields Test Centre after a campaign was relaunched.
The DVSA closed the centre, on Jarrow’s Bede Industrial Estate, in 2022 as the agency looked to reduce its estate and carbon footprint.
At the time, there were hopes that the centre could remain open when it was revealed that the South Tyneside facility cost the DVSA less than £10,400 in 2020/21, including rates, utilities and a token ‘peppercorn rent’.
In July 2025, it was revealed that the former centre, which is owned by the DVSA, is up for sale - with an asking price of £200,000 for the Jarrow site.
Vikki Holt, the owner of Hebburn-based Top Gun Driving School, led the original campaign of driving instructors which called on the DVSA to U-turn on the decision.
The 55-year-old is now leading the newly relaunched campaign, which has received the backing of the Jarrow and Gateshead East MP.
In a post on social media, Ms Osborne commented: “I have written to the Secretary of State for Transport, Ministers and DVSA to ask them to halt the sale of South Shields Test Centre and meet with me to discuss reopening the site.
“Reopening it now would increase test capacity not only for our constituency but across the North East.”
In her letter, Ms Osborne outlined how important the former test centre is to the community here in South Tyneside and expressed a desire to see it reopened.
She said: “The Bede Industrial Estate site in Jarrow is a hugely important part of the local community and until its closure in April 2022 had been for decades.
“Generations of families passed their driving test at the South Shields Driving Test Centre and I believe its closure was a devastating loss to South Tyneside, its close-knit community, and the wider North East region.
“At the time of the closure, the DVSA provided assurances that this would not affect test availability or waiting times.
“In practice, the opposite has happened.
“Since the closure, my constituents have experienced drastically reduced availability, ever-lengthening waiting lists, and significant difficultly in securing test slots.
“The benefits to the people of South Tyneside would be substantial, restoring the social, economic, and employment opportunities lost when the centre closed in 2022.
“There is strong public support for reopening, demonstrated by a petition signed by many and organised by local driving instructor Vikki Holt and the community campaign.”
You can view and sign the petition that Vikki has set up by visiting: https://www.change.org/p/re-open-south-shields-driving-test-centre.
For more information about the campaign to reopen South Tyneside’s former test centre, visit: https://www.facebook.com/savesouthshieldstestcentre.