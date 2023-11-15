The Member of Parliament for Jarrow has called on South Tyneside Council to end refuse worker strikes.

Kate Osborne, the Member of Parliament for Jarrow, has written to the leader and chief executive of South Tyneside Council to urge them to bring an end to refuse worker strikes.

As a result, there will be no bin collections across the borough this week as staff strike over working conditions relating to alleged bullying and toxic behaviour.

Kate Osborne expressed her support for the striking workers and branded the reports of bullying as "worrying".

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne.

Her letter said: "I am writing to express my disappointment that a resolution has not been found to avoid industrial action in South Tyneside’s refuse department.

"I have already received correspondence from constituents worried about the impact this action will have, and I am in contact with some of the workers.

"As a Labour MP and Trade Unionist, I will always support workers who are taking action, people do not take the decision to go on strike lightly, and your employees would not have either.

"It is worrying to hear reports of bullying, of toxic behaviour and of people being disciplined for helping the elderly and disabled people - including an incident that happened in Hebburn.

"100% of your employees voting to take strike action should tell you how serious the issue is.

"I urge you to listen to your employees and get round the table to find a way forward."

South Tyneside Council launched an independent investigation into claims raised by refuse staff in September, with that investigation still ongoing at the time of writing.

Last week, the local authority said it remained committed to resolving the dispute despite notification from the GMB and Unite unions that strike action would take place.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "Firstly, we know our people are our strongest asset, and our waste services operatives are valued members of the Council's workforce serving on the frontline, supporting 72,000 households, and emptying 6.5 million bins every year.

"The planned industrial action does not relate to disciplinary action. As is stated in the GMB ballot, union members 'wish to affect a change in Operational Management'.

"The claims made by the GMB in their press release dated 9 November 2023 are not ones that we recognise as a Council.

"GMB suggest 80% of the workforce have received a formal warning recently. In 2023 the current figure is that four members from a team of 63 have received a formal warning amounting to 6.3%.

"All matters raised by waste operatives are being considered by the independent investigator.

"The outcome of the investigation is expected shortly. The Council would dispute the claims relating to vulnerable or elderly residents.

"No disciplinary action has been taken in relation to this, as has been suggested by the GMB.

"There is an ongoing independent investigation aligned to the Council's resolving issues at work policy and we await its conclusion in the coming weeks.

"GMB and Unite Unions have chosen not to wait for the outcome of this independent investigation before pressing ahead with industrial action.

"The Council remains committed to resolving matters through ongoing dialogue and is looking ahead to planned ACAS conciliation as agreed with the trade unions.

"It is disappointing that industrial action is still going ahead before that conciliation and the independent investigation had been allowed to reach a conclusion.

"As the investigation and conciliation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further."

South Tyneside's Recycling Village remains open throughout the period of industrial action, with additional slots available for those who are struggling with waste.