The travel operater has stated that due to strong demand for flights and holidays to Iceland, it has now put its scheduled services on sale from Newcastle International Airport for Winter 24/25.

Jet2 has confirmed that there will be twice-weekly services available in October and November 2024, as well as in February, March and April 2025.

The scheduled flights are available at the best times to experience the Northern Lights and give holidaymakers the opportunity to book ahead of time.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Iceland is a destination that has continued to see strong demand due to its many stunning natural wonders, so we are delighted to be launching our Iceland programme for Winter 24/25 from Newcastle International Airport.

“As a result of this strong demand and the number of customers looking to book their break nice and early, the programme has been put on sale earlier than ever.

“Thanks to the choice and flexibility we are offering when it comes to visiting Iceland, we have no doubt they will be flocking to book flights and city breaks to this magical destination.

“The beauty of Iceland, coupled with the fantastic benefits available through Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, means we are looking ahead to a very busy programme next winter.”

The programme will see flights run on Wednesdays and Sundays from Newcastle International Airport to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik, starting on October 2, 2024 until November 6, 2024.

The twice-weekly flights will then restart again on February 16, 2025 and run until April 2, 2025.

Customers will have the option of picking from flight-only or package holiday options, with package options with Jet2CityBreaks available for a low £60 per person deposit.

Jet2 has stated that its package options include flights, transfers to and from the airport in Iceland, a choice of three and four-star hotels in central Reykjavik, as well as a guided Northern Lights tour.

Travellers will also have the option to purchase additional excursions including those to the South Shore, Golden Circle and the Blue Lagoon.