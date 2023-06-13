The move means that Jet2’s Summer ‘24 programme at Newcastle International Airport will now start earlier than before, with flights available from March and April 2024.

The travel company states that it is in response to “strong demand” from customers in the North East who are looking to enjoy some early summer sun.

Jet2 will now run additional services to destinations in Spain, Turkey, the Canary Islands, Croatia, Greece, and the Balearics for Summer ‘24.

Newcastle International Airport

As a result of the programe expansion, Jet2 flights to Girona, in Spain, and Izmir, in Turkey, will now run earlier than ever before with flights operating from the end of March.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s largest tour operator, we are continuing to react quickly to the demand we are seeing by adding on even more capacity for Summer 24 from Newcastle International Airport.

“Customers and independent travel agents in the region have been flocking to book holidays for the early summer season, so we are delighted to be offering even more choice and flexibility to seven sun destinations and giving holidaymakers many opportunities to get away on our award-winning flights and holidays.

“By adding additional services during peak times such as the Easter holidays, we are giving customers exactly what they want – an early slice of summer sun, and we know just how much they will be jumping at the chance to get away and grab this.”

The additional Summer ‘24 flights from Newcastle International Airport include:

Izmir – new weekly Sunday flights available from March 31, 2024.

– new weekly Sunday flights available from March 31, 2024. Girona - new weekly Sunday flights from March 31, 2024.

- new weekly Sunday flights from March 31, 2024. Reus – additional Tuesday and Saturday services from April 2, 2024.

– additional Tuesday and Saturday services from April 2, 2024. Rhodes – additional Saturday service from April 13, 2024.

– additional Saturday service from April 13, 2024. Tenerife – additional Friday service from April 26, 2024.

– additional Friday service from April 26, 2024. Dubrovnik – additional service from April 28, 2024.

– additional service from April 28, 2024. Ibiza – additional Sunday service from March 31, 2024.