Joe McElderry to take part in Tynemouth sea dip to celebrate new single

South Shields singing sensation, Joe McElderry has announced on social media that he will be teaming up with a cold water dipping community to celebrate the launch of his latest single.

32-year-old Joe, who shot to fame after appearing on and winning The X Factor in 2009, has a brand-new single named L.O.V.E due to be released tomorrow (Thursday, September 28).

To celebrate the launch of the new track, which is his first since 2021, Joe has teamed up with Dip Club, for a special dip in Tynemouth.

The event will begin at 9am on Saturday, September 30, where people will meet at King Edwards Bay. At 9.15am, the new single will be played and a group photo will be taken before the sea dip.

After the dip, participants have been invited to head to Woods Coffee for hot drinks at 9.30am.

On the same day of the launch of the new single, Joe will be performing at The Customs House for the beginning of his Celebrate The Music autumn dates.

Following the South Shields performance on Thursday, September 28, Joe will be performing in Northallerton, Blackpool, Birmingham and Carlisle, as well as further North East locations such as Alnwick, Whitley Bay and South Shields again.

Tickets are still available for Joe’s Celebrate The Music tour, as well as for his Festive Party event which will take place at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm.

Joe McElderry shot to fame after winning The X Factor in 2009.