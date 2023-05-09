The company which is an independent fostering agency was set up by a team of dedicated professionals in May 2020 who are passionate about changing the lives of children. It has received an outstanding rating by Ofsted and has a new focus for 2023 to recruit more parents and child foster carers.

As courts continue directing parents and their children to remain together in foster homes for assessment, the lack of available foster carers is a real concern.

Nicky Hudson, Registered Manager said: “The work of parent and child foster carers, is vitally important for keeping children bonded with their parents during assessment rather than separating them at the early point of concern.”

(L-R) Sophie Devlin, Nicky Hudson (Director) Becky Mackereth

Parent and child fostering is a type of fostering where parents can be supported alongside their children within a foster family.

This usually involves placing a baby or child, along with either one or both parents, in a foster home where they can learn to cope with parenthood in safe and secure environment.

UK Fostering North East is looking for the following from their parent and child foster carers:

The ability to treat new parents with sensitivity

Assertiveness and the confidence to lead by example

Observational skills and the willingness to observe and record how the parent looks after the child, whilst being unobtrusive

Patience and encouragement when passing on advice and parenting skills

UK Fostering North East has a head office in Sunderland but recruits and trains foster carers, including parent and child foster carers, across the North East region.

It is currently seeking carers in Sunderland, Newcastle, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Northumberland, Durham, Hartlepool, Stockton and Middlesbrough.

If you think you would like to consider Parent and Child fostering (or any type of fostering) please contact UK Fostering on 0345 222 0518, email [email protected], or visit www.ukfostering.org.uk for more information attend a coffee mornings for an informal chat.

