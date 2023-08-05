Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall pays a visit to former college

South Shields born singer of Little Mix fame, Jade Thirlwall returned to her hometown once again recently, to pay her former college a visit.

30-year-old Jade, who was born and raised in South Shields, shot to superstardom after winning The X Factor in 2011 as part of Little Mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl group enjoyed an incredibly successful 11 years, before embarking on a hiatus in May 2022, after their Confetti tour.

They are all now working on individual projects, and we hope to hear solo work from Jade soon!

However during this time, Jade has been frequently visiting her hometown, recently putting together an incredible event at her Ocean Road bar, Arbeia, for the LGBTQ+ community in South Shields, alongside Stonewall UK.

Jade also visited South Shields Football Club, again with Stonewall UK, who delivered workshops on promoting inclusivity in sports for the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Jade revealed via her Instagram stories yesterday (Friday, August 4), that in May of this year she paid a visit to her former college, South Tyneside College.

She wrote: “Went to my old college to have a chat about my time there and how it helped me towards my future.

“Thanks for having me @southtynesidecollege. I’ll never forget the support you gave me all those years ago. Looking forward to visiting again.”

Jade reposted a video which was originally uploaded by South Tyneside College, where they interviewed Jade about her experience at the college, her career, and her advice for aspiring musicians.