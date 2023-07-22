Arbeia Bar announces superstar line up for Pride Day this Sunday

Arbeia Bar in South Shields have announced an incredible line-up for their upcoming event, Pride Day which is being brought to the North East in collaboration with LGBTQ+ UK charity, Stonewall.

Arbeia Bar’s Pride Day, which will be held this Sunday, July 23, was announced by the bar’s owner, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in South Tyneside and will consist of youth workshops and a community fair during the day, with entertainment for those aged 18 years old or over in the evening.

The bar has now announced an amazing line-up of LGBTQ+ performers, which are set to be a huge hit with South Tyneside.

The main act on the bill is Mr Theo, who will be providing a DJ set from 9pm in the bar. The DJ who has performed at many incredible events such as Mighty Hoopla, is also a friend to the stars, with close friends including Geordie icons Cheryl and Jade Thirlwall and X Factor winner Leona Lewis.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of X Factor winners, South Shields very own Joe McElderry has also been announced to be performing at Pride Day in Arbeia Bar. The 32-year-old singer who won The X Factor in 2009, is now known for his fantastic musical theatre career, continuously starring in Newcastle Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomimes.

Finally, South Tyneside will be treated to performances from two drag artists who found fame on international drag competition television series, Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Tia Kofi competed on the second series of the UK version of the show, coming in seventh place on the show. The second drag artist to perform is Black Peppa, who competed in series four of the UK show, who finished in third place.

Both Tia Kofi and Black Peppa have gone on to release solo music since their appearances on Ru Paul’s Drag Race, which they may perform on the evening.

Arbeia Bar is owned by Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad