Jail for South Shields attacker who left man with broken jaw in town centre

A man who fractured a stranger's jaw in a town centre attack has been put behind bars.

Nathan Watson got into a verbal argument with another man in the early hours of April 2 on Ocean Road, South Shields, South Tyneside and struck him twice to the face.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as the victim began to walk away, Watson threw a third blow, which left him unconscious on the ground with "a lot of blood" coming from his head.

The injured man was taken to hospital with visible cuts and swelling and a bilateral jaw fracture that needed emergency surgery.

Watson, 26, of Colin Avenue, South Shields, who has previous convictions for violence, admitted causing grievous bodily harm

Judge Advocate Edward Legard sentenced him to 42 weeks behind bars.

The judge said the victim was left with "crippling social anxiety" and his ability to work and enjoy sporting activities were affected.

Judge Legard said the victim was "clearly very intoxicated" when he was attacked and told Watson: "He posed no threat to you."

The judge said footage of the attack shows the victim did not attempt to retaliate and did not have the capacity to defend himself.

Robin Turton, defending, said Watson has family responsibilities and added that alcohol was at the heart of his offending.