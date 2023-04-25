A Sunderland AFC fan with terminal cancer will be walking the 32 miles from Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium to The Stadium of Light on Sunday to raise money for Children With Cancer UK.

Significantly, however, he has promised to humiliate himself in order to raise more money and awareness for the cause- if his tweet passes 3,000 likes he’ll take on the challenge in a Newcastle United shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Johnson was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and a year later found out it was incurable.

Chris Johnson was diagnosed with cancer in 2019.

Since then he has run the London Marathon, the Manchester Marathon, climbed Scafell Pike and completed a number of other challenges, raising over £23,000 for Children With Cancer UK.

Ahead of his challenge on the 30th April, Chris said: “The reality of my situation is that the clock is ticking, I can’t plan too far ahead and I need to work around my treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So in 2023 my goal is simply to do as much as I can to once again raise money for Children With Cancer UK, and keep going for as long as I can.”

In June, Chris will take on Hadrians Wall, walking the 80+ miles from the East coast to West.

On his JustGiving page, Chris adds: “I am doing as much as I can for Children With Cancer UK because its too important not to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can donate here and be sure to like his tweet here to see him do it in a Toon top!